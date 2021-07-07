Large Cap Stock Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a Hold – Analysts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a beta value of 1.75 and has seen 37,175,643 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -7.3% during that session. The PBR stock price is -12.04% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 44.34% above the 52-week low of $6.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Despite being -7.3% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the PBR stock price touched $12.38- or saw a rise of 10.74%. Year-to-date, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have moved -1.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have changed -4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $14.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.5% from current levels.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.25% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 850% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +41.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.55 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.24 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.5% for the current quarter and 79.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -76.3%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next earnings report in July, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.39 at a share yield of 3.27%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.06% with a share float percentage of 17.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras having a total of 436 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 78.32 Million shares worth more than $664.15 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 49.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $421.73 Million and represent 1.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 52834306 shares of worth $593.33 Million while later fund manager owns 33.86 Million shares of worth $287.13 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.