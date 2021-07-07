Large Cap Stock Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Hold – Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 28,764,530 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.68 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 0.98% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -82.33% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 63.94% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Sporting 0.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the PLTR stock price touched $27.44- or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Palantir Technologies Inc. shares have moved 4.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) have changed 2.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.12% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -83.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.1% with a share float percentage of 19.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.3 Million shares worth more than $589.3 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Founders Fund Ill Management, LLC, with the holding of over 22.12 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $515.2 Million and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.24% shares in the company for having 22461686 shares of worth $515.5 Million while later fund manager owns 9.89 Million shares of worth $230.25 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.