Large Cap Stock JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a Buy – Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has a beta value of 0.76 and has seen 15,507,209 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $116.46 Billion, closed the last trade at $72.39 per share which meant it lost -$3.84 on the day or -5.04% during that session. The JD stock price is -49.59% off its 52-week high price of $108.29 and 18.83% above the 52-week low of $58.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JD.com, Inc. (JD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 37 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Despite being -5.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the JD stock price touched $80.27- or saw a rise of 9.82%. Year-to-date, JD.com, Inc. shares have moved -17.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have changed -4.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that JD.com, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.56%, compared to 14.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.1% and -15.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.9%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.58 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.29 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $28.26 Billion and $26.79 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.5% for the current quarter and 28% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +287% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.92%.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.07% with a share float percentage of 45.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com, Inc. having a total of 1202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 51.65 Million shares worth more than $4.36 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 3.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 45.44 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.83 Billion and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 11518768 shares of worth $1.02 Billion while later fund manager owns 11.44 Million shares of worth $1.01 Billion as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.