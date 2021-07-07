Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) Shares Lost -$0.08 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.06B, closed the recent trade at $6.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.16% during that session. The KGC stock price is -60.84% off its 52-week high price of $10.31 and 4.84% above the 52-week low of $6.10. The 3-month trading volume is 12.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting -1.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the KGC stock price touched $6.41 or saw a rise of 3.03%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved -11.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed -18.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.99% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $14.47. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -125.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.2% from the levels at last check today..

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.77%, compared to 6.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 71.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.00%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.