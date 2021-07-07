KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 7.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.16B, closed the recent trade at $39.35 per share which meant it lost -$2.68 on the day or -6.36% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -101.78% off its 52-week high price of $79.40 and 19.21% above the 52-week low of $31.79. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -6.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the BEKE stock price touched $39.35 or saw a rise of 19.2%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -31.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -9.52%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $468.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.59% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $251.00 while the price target rests at a high of $536.69. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1263.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -537.87% from the levels at last check today..

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.91%, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.76%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.