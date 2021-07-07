Investor Trust Slackened After Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Shares Gained By $1.44

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $906.31M, closed the recent trade at $18.69 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 8.35% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -70.95% off its 52-week high price of $31.95 and 46.82% above the 52-week low of $9.94. The 3-month trading volume is 710.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting 8.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the EOSE stock price touched $18.69 or saw a rise of 5.7%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have moved -17.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed -13.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -44.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.76% from the levels at last check today.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 84.27%, compared to 23.50% for the industry.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.