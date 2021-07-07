Investor confidence shakens after Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) share prices loss -$0.02

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,405,496 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $212.22 Million, closed the last trade at $3.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The PIRS stock price is -39.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 53.3% above the 52-week low of $1.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Despite being -0.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the PIRS stock price touched $4.07-1 or saw a rise of 10.57%. Year-to-date, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 45.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have changed 11.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +147.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 119.78% from current levels.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.41%, compared to 8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -188.9% and -3.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.07 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.25 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -81.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.2%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.49% with a share float percentage of 66.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 5.49 Million shares worth more than $14.12 Million. As of March 30, 2021, BVF Inc. held 8.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.68 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.46 Million and represent 5.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 1290287 shares of worth $4.44 Million while later fund manager owns 780.15 Thousand shares of worth $2Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.