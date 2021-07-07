Investor Confidence Dwindles After Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.. (NASDAQ: OPNT) Shares Gain By About 4.56

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.85M, closed the recent trade at $17.84 per share which meant it gained $4.56 on the day or 34.30% during that session. The OPNT stock price is 16.03% off its 52-week high price of $14.98 and 61.94% above the 52-week low of $6.79. The 3-month trading volume is 36.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) trade information

Sporting 34.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the OPNT stock price touched $17.84 or saw a rise of 5.36%. Year-to-date, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 65.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) have changed 5.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.4% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -135.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -113.0% from the levels at last check today..

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OPNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 61.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -338.64%, compared to 15.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years.

OPNT Dividends

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.