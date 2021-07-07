ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Slumps 0.49%, A Gain For Bears

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 3.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.85B, closed the recent trade at $17.40 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.49% during that session. The IBN stock price is -6.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.47 and 47.36% above the 52-week low of $9.16. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 45 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting 0.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the IBN stock price touched $17.40 or saw a rise of 0.68%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Limited shares have moved 16.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) have changed -3.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.98% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $16.33 while the price target rests at a high of $22.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.15% from the levels at last check today..

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.62%, compared to 26.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.