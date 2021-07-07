Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN): What is good about stock?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,937,351 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.39 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 5.17% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -415.01% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 32.48% above the 52-week low of $7.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Sporting 5.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the HYLN stock price touched $12.61- or saw a rise of 9.67%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -30.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -1.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.54% from current levels.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -207.1%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.76% with a share float percentage of 33.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.11 Million shares worth more than $97.22 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Handelsbanken Fonder AB, with the holding of over 3.77 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.2 Million and represent 2.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.81% shares in the company for having 3114648 shares of worth $33.23 Million while later fund manager owns 2.68 Million shares of worth $28.62 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.56% of company’s outstanding stock.