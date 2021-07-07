How is the Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) performance outlook for the coming months?

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,647,657 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.18 Million, closed the last trade at $1.5 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 7.91% during that session. The SFET stock price is -98.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.98 and 40% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Sporting 7.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the SFET stock price touched $1.69 or saw a rise of 11.24%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd shares have moved 5.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed 8.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 133.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 66.62.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.16% with a share float percentage of 6.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 734.93 Thousand shares worth more than $992.15 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 2.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 548.85 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $740.94 Thousand and represent 2.12% of shares outstanding.