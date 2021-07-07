How is the Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) performance outlook for the coming months?

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 18,360,835 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $118.2 Million, closed the last trade at $3.49 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 37.4% during that session. The RCAT stock price is -122.06% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 84.53% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 697.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 322.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) trade information

Sporting 37.4% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the RCAT stock price touched $3.70-5 or saw a rise of 5.68%. Year-to-date, Red Cat Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 16.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) have changed 46.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 129.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 129.23% from current levels.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (RCAT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +99.4%.