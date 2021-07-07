How Is The Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) has a beta value of -0.81 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $197.10M, closed the recent trade at $3.68 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 8.24% during that session. The PFMT stock price is -39.67% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 85.05% above the 52-week low of $0.55. The 3-month trading volume is 634.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) trade information

Sporting 8.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the PFMT stock price touched $3.68 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Performant Financial Corporation shares have moved 285.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) have changed -30.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -171.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -171.74% from the levels at last check today.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Performant Financial Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 277.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -168.75%, compared to 13.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 48.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

PFMT Dividends

Performant Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.