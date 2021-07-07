Here is a bargain stock you should look at : ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,451,980 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $61.32 per share which meant it gained $5.42 on the day or 9.7% during that session. The ALXO stock price is -91.54% off its 52-week high price of $117.45 and 54.32% above the 52-week low of $28.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 142.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 184.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Sporting 9.7% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the ALXO stock price touched $70.00- or saw a rise of 12.4%. Year-to-date, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares have moved -28.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have changed 11.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85 while the price target rests at a high of $103. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.62% from current levels.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -311.1%.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.89% with a share float percentage of 98.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are venBio Partners LLC with over 9.7 Million shares worth more than $715.27 Million. As of March 30, 2021, venBio Partners LLC held 24.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.22 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $311.19 Million and represent 10.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 654935 shares of worth $41.04 Million while later fund manager owns 649.16 Thousand shares of worth $36.72 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.