Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) surprises Wall Street with -1.94% stock price loss

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1,834,552 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $416.48 Million, closed the last trade at $4.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The DSX stock price is -23.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.6 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $1.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Despite being -1.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the DSX stock price touched $5.30-1 or saw a rise of 14.15%. Year-to-date, Diana Shipping Inc. shares have moved 135.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have changed -4.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 888.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 673.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.4 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +97.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.25% from current levels.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diana Shipping Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +140.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 185%, compared to 11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 109.1% and 233.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $43.35 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $37.15 Million and $39.4 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.7% for the current quarter and 32.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -848.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.51% with a share float percentage of 30.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diana Shipping Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 2.38 Million shares worth more than $7.12 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 2.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.55 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.64 Million and represent 1.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.7% shares in the company for having 644545 shares of worth $1.93 Million while later fund manager owns 532.89 Thousand shares of worth $1.99 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.