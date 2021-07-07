Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI): What is good about stock?

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 3,465,337 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.53 Million, closed the last trade at $6.24 per share which meant it gained $0.43 on the day or 7.4% during that session. The CBLI stock price is -75.8% off its 52-week high price of $10.97 and 74.04% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 104.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) trade information

Sporting 7.4% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the CBLI stock price touched $7.10-1 or saw a rise of 12.11%. Year-to-date, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. shares have moved 80.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) have changed 14.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 541.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +541.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 541.03% from current levels.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +17.4%.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.67% with a share float percentage of 13.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 478.94 Thousand shares worth more than $2.51 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 217.29 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Million and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 66560 shares of worth $349.44 Thousand while later fund manager owns 38.58 Thousand shares of worth $222.22 Thousand as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.