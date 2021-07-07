Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected To Rise 24.77% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 3.23 and has seen 3.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.66B, closed the recent trade at $9.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -3.72% during that session. The CVE stock price is -16.57% off its 52-week high price of $10.55 and 65.19% above the 52-week low of $3.15. The 3-month trading volume is 9.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Sporting -3.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the CVE stock price touched $9.05 or saw a rise of 9.32%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have moved 55.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) have changed -0.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.27 while the price target rests at a high of $17.91. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -97.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.67% from the levels at last check today.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 154.72%, compared to 37.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.10% over the past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.