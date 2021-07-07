Can Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility? – Marketing Sentinel
Can Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.39B, closed the recent trade at $11.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.27% during that session. The PSFE stock price is -73.49% off its 52-week high price of $19.57 and 14.89% above the 52-week low of $9.60. The 3-month trading volume is 7.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paysafe Limited (PSFE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Sporting 0.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the PSFE stock price touched $11.28 or saw a rise of 9.76%. Year-to-date, Paysafe Limited shares have moved -25.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) have changed -8.24%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.98% from the levels at last check today.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.15% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.10% for the industry.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

