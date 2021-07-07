BP p.l.c. (BP) has great growth outlook for 2021

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 17,848,335 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $87.6 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.97 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -3.74% during that session. The BP stock price is -9.7% off its 52-week high price of $28.49 and 43.24% above the 52-week low of $14.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BP p.l.c. (BP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 3 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Despite being -3.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the BP stock price touched $27.23- or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, BP p.l.c. shares have moved 26.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) have changed -5.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.78 while the price target rests at a high of $43.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.43% from current levels.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BP p.l.c. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 250.3%, compared to 3.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128.3% and 2066.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.72 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $31.68 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -608.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3%.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. is expected to release its next earnings report in July, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.26 at a share yield of 4.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 7.04%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.44% with a share float percentage of 8.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BP p.l.c. having a total of 1015 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 27.26 Million shares worth more than $663.72 Million. As of March 30, 2021, State Street Corporation held 0.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 17.38 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $423.27 Million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 6000000 shares of worth $146.1 Million while later fund manager owns 5.91 Million shares of worth $148.76 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.