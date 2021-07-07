BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Forecast To Loss -4.25% To Hit Consensus Price Target

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.60B, closed the recent trade at $67.24 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 0.79% during that session. The BIGC stock price is -141.67% off its 52-week high price of $162.50 and 37.28% above the 52-week low of $42.17. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Sporting 0.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the BIGC stock price touched $67.24 or saw a rise of 6.86%. Year-to-date, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares have moved 3.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have changed 20.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -4.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $85.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.67% from the levels at last check today.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.04%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.