Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Dropped -9.42% In One Month

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 2.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.86B, closed the recent trade at $9.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The BCS stock price is -12.76% off its 52-week high price of $10.78 and 51.88% above the 52-week low of $4.60. The 3-month trading volume is 5.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barclays PLC (BCS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Sporting -0.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the BCS stock price touched $9.56 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Barclays PLC shares have moved 20.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have changed -9.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.07% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.46 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.05% from the levels at last check today.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Barclays PLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 177.55%, compared to 26.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -38.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.60%.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.