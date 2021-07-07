An in-depth look at the Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 21,368,569 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $30.51 per share which meant it lost -$2.07 on the day or -6.35% during that session. The OXY stock price is -9.8% off its 52-week high price of $33.5 and 72.07% above the 52-week low of $8.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trade information

Despite being -6.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the OXY stock price touched $33.50- or saw a rise of 8.93%. Year-to-date, Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have moved 76.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) have changed 4.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.89% from current levels.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.45%, compared to -6.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.6% and 92.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +38%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +88.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.15%.

OXY Dividends

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.13%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.64%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.57% with a share float percentage of 67.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Occidental Petroleum Corporation having a total of 996 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 115.95 Million shares worth more than $3.09 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Dodge & Cox Inc held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 98.03 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 Billion and represent 10.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.48% shares in the company for having 69804126 shares of worth $1.86 Billion while later fund manager owns 26.26 Million shares of worth $699.08 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.81% of company’s outstanding stock.