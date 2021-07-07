An in-depth look at the Nokia Corporation (NOK) stock

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 22,530,396 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.42 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The NOK stock price is -80.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 40.77% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.51 Million shares.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the NOK stock price touched $5.48-1 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Nokia Corporation shares have moved 38.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) have changed -1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.33%, compared to 25.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.6% and -16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +3.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.53%.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.52% with a share float percentage of 6.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Corporation having a total of 570 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Optiver Holding B.v. with over 31.9 Million shares worth more than $126.34 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Optiver Holding B.v. held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Securities Limited, with the holding of over 31.39 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.29 Million and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 8173210 shares of worth $32.37 Million while later fund manager owns 3.14 Million shares of worth $16.2 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.