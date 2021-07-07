An in-depth look at the DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,821,744 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $182.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.08% during that session. The DASH stock price is -40.12% off its 52-week high price of $256.09 and 39.74% above the 52-week low of $110.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.8 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Despite being -0.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the DASH stock price touched $184.7 or saw a rise of 1.04%. Year-to-date, DoorDash, Inc. shares have moved 28.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have changed 27.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $173.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -4.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $130 while the price target rests at a high of $225. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -28.87% from current levels.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +31.2%.

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.08% with a share float percentage of 95.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash, Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 62.97 Million shares worth more than $8.26 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 21.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 52.03 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.82 Billion and represent 17.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.65% shares in the company for having 1909772 shares of worth $250.43 Million while later fund manager owns 1.6 Million shares of worth $209.31 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.