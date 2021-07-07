An in-depth look at the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) stock

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 30,469,047 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.97 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.02 per share which meant it lost -$1.04 on the day or -3.99% during that session. The CCL stock price is -25.98% off its 52-week high price of $31.52 and 51.6% above the 52-week low of $12.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Despite being -3.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the CCL stock price touched $26.85- or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & plc shares have moved 15.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) have changed -18.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.7 while the price target rests at a high of $41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -41.25% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Carnival Corporation & plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.69%, compared to 35.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.3% and 48% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -39.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -405.7%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.71% with a share float percentage of 57.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & plc having a total of 1057 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.33 Million shares worth more than $2.24 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 50.83 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 Billion and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 23248820 shares of worth $617.02 Million while later fund manager owns 18.5 Million shares of worth $491.1 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.9% of company’s outstanding stock.