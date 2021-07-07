An Analysis Of Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has a beta value of 2.42 and has seen 5.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.96B, closed the recent trade at $30.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -1.78% during that session. The SLB stock price is -20.41% off its 52-week high price of $36.87 and 55.26% above the 52-week low of $13.70. The 3-month trading volume is 12.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Sporting -1.78% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the SLB stock price touched $30.62 or saw a rise of 8.76%. Year-to-date, Schlumberger Limited shares have moved 42.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have changed -14.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.05% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -43.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.89% from the levels at last check today..

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Schlumberger Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.71%, compared to 31.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -3.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.60%.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.60%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.