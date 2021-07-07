Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Have Inclined 12.86% Year To Date

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 3.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1812.58B, closed the recent trade at $3716.45 per share which meant it gained $40.71 on the day or 1.11% during that session. The AMZN stock price is 0.83% off its 52-week high price of $3685.48 and 22.75% above the 52-week low of $2871.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 49 have rated it as a Hold, with 42 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) trade information

Sporting 1.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the AMZN stock price touched $3716.45 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, Amazon.com Inc. shares have moved 12.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have changed 14.64%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4274.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.05% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $3775.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5500.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.58% from the levels at last check today..

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amazon.com Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.27%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 101.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 81.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.93%.

AMZN Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.