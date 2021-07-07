Alcoa Corporation (AA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has a beta value of 2.70 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.64B, closed the recent trade at $36.53 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The AA stock price is -21.6% off its 52-week high price of $44.42 and 71.45% above the 52-week low of $10.43. The 3-month trading volume is 7.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alcoa Corporation (AA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/06/21 when the AA stock price touched $36.53 or saw a rise of 5.12%. Year-to-date, Alcoa Corporation shares have moved 58.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) have changed -6.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.15% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $56.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.09% from the levels at last check today..

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alcoa Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 516.38%, compared to 49.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.00% over the past 5 years.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.