-10.44% fall drives Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) into becoming a interest-loosing stock for investors

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 2,192,404 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.02 Million, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -10.44% during that session. The BRN stock price is -162.78% off its 52-week high price of $6.99 and 75.19% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Despite being -10.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Jul 01 when the BRN stock price touched $3.59-2 or saw a rise of 25.91%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares have moved 109.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) have changed -18.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 263.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 246.35.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +61.7%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.9% with a share float percentage of 26.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 425.64 Thousand shares worth more than $1.09 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82.07 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $210.91 Thousand and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 62082 shares of worth $159.55 Thousand while later fund manager owns 60Thousand shares of worth $154.2 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.