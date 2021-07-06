Will current price volatility hamper Zhihu Inc. (ZH) future potential? – Marketing Sentinel
Will current price volatility hamper Zhihu Inc. (ZH) future potential?

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,891,971 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.6 per share which meant it lost -$1.91 on the day or -15.27% during that session. The ZH stock price is -30.66% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 35.75% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +16.3%.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.99% with a share float percentage of 6.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zhihu Inc. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6Million shares worth more than $48.66 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 3.9 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.63 Million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 233000 shares of worth $2.23 Million while later fund manager owns 117Thousand shares of worth $1.12 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

