Will current price volatility hamper Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) future potential?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 13,143,358 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.12 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.63 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -22.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.14 and 25.34% above the 52-week low of $4.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.81% from current levels.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 16.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.06 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.1 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.89 Billion and $2.02 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.9% for the current quarter and 3.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -84.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.1%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 28 and August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 0.93%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 78.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.48% with a share float percentage of 66.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 813 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 87.12 Million shares worth more than $530.56 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 64Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $389.73 Million and represent 1.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 51848152 shares of worth $324.05 Million while later fund manager owns 23.46 Million shares of worth $142.89 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.