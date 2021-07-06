Will current price volatility hamper Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) future potential?

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,433,783 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $45.59 per share which meant it lost -$3.36 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The OM stock price is -46.87% off its 52-week high price of $66.96 and 9.91% above the 52-week low of $41.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 636.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) trade information

Despite being -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the OM stock price touched $52.15- or saw a rise of 12.58%. Year-to-date, Outset Medical, Inc. shares have moved -19.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) have changed -4.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $62.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.61% from current levels.

Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +1.7%.

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.66% with a share float percentage of 91.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outset Medical, Inc. having a total of 161 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.42 Million shares worth more than $349.23 Million. As of March 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 13.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warburg Pincus LLC, with the holding of over 4.73 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.38 Million and represent 10.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.25% shares in the company for having 1955077 shares of worth $106.34 Million while later fund manager owns 1.76 Million shares of worth $95.86 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.