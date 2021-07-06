Will current price volatility hamper NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) future potential?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has a beta value of 2.97 and has seen 2,387,927 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $327.87 Million, closed the last trade at $2.53 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.98% during that session. The NGL stock price is -97.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $1.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) trade information

Sporting 4.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the NGL stock price touched $2.56-1 or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, NGL Energy Partners LP shares have moved 5.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have changed -8.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.07% from current levels.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NGL Energy Partners LP shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +5.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 125.17%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.5% and -7.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.45 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -96.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3%.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.02% with a share float percentage of 40.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.72 Million shares worth more than $40.22 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6.49 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.25 Million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.39% shares in the company for having 14756672 shares of worth $35.27 Million while later fund manager owns 12.41 Million shares of worth $29.66 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 9.58% of company’s outstanding stock.