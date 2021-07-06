Will current price volatility hamper Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) future potential?

The consensus among analysts is that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the GOTU stock price touched $15.75- or saw a rise of 12.76%. Year-to-date, Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have moved -73.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have changed -3.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.93%, compared to 9.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -650% and 87.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +52%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $388.45 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $475.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $237.96 Million and $291.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.2% for the current quarter and 63.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -746.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.71% with a share float percentage of 66.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gaotu Techedu Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 10.85 Million shares worth more than $367.61 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Credit Suisse AG held 7.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 7.77 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $263.22 Million and represent 5.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 705728 shares of worth $23.91 Million while later fund manager owns 667.39 Thousand shares of worth $22.61 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.