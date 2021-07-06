Will current price volatility hamper Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) future potential?

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) has a beta value of 5.33 and has seen 940,976 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.41 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The DPW stock price is -314.39% off its 52-week high price of $10.94 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $1.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) trade information

Despite being -0.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the DPW stock price touched $3.12-1 or saw a rise of 14.42%. Year-to-date, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -38.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW) have changed -2.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (DPW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +51.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +83.8%.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.45% with a share float percentage of 7.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ault Global Holdings, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 473.11 Thousand shares worth more than $1.56 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 394.65 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.3 Million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 266109 shares of worth $875.5 Thousand while later fund manager owns 206.13 Thousand shares of worth $678.16 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.