Will current price volatility hamper Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) future potential?

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1,133,891 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $176.15 Million, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 2.49% during that session. The AGTC stock price is -134.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.67 and 14.32% above the 52-week low of $3.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 306.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +749.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 166.99% from current levels.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +11.1%.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.93% with a share float percentage of 58.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.99 Million shares worth more than $15.16 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.87 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.49 Million and represent 4.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1083450 shares of worth $5.49 Million while later fund manager owns 965.45 Thousand shares of worth $3.87 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.