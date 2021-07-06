Why should you add Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) to your portfolio? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Why should you add Senmiao Technology Limited (AIH...

Why should you add Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) to your portfolio?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) has a beta value of 0.16 and has seen 745,496 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.81 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The AIHS stock price is -142.27% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 61.65% above the 52-week low of $0.372. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

The consensus among analysts is that Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Despite being -1.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the AIHS stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 28.33%. Year-to-date, Senmiao Technology Limited shares have moved -9.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) have changed 11.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 217.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 150.7.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -145.1%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 1.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senmiao Technology Limited having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 122.43 Thousand shares worth more than $171.41 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, HRT Financial LLC held 0.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 95.5 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.7 Thousand and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam