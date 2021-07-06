Why should you add Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) to your portfolio?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1,705,118 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $204.61 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -196.03% off its 52-week high price of $4.47 and 87.75% above the 52-week low of $0.185. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Despite being -0.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the JAGX stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 12.3%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have moved 86.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -14.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 198.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $4.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +198.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 198.01% from the levels at last check today.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Jaguar Health, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.5% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.7% and 76.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +154.6%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.28 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.44 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.16 Million and $2.77 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 130.4% for the current quarter and -12% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +88.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.49% with a share float percentage of 12.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health, Inc. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 2.03 Million shares worth more than $3.66 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Baillie Gifford and Company held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.88 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.39 Million and represent 1.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 1819800 shares of worth $3.28 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $1.85 Million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.