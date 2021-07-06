Why should you add Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) to your portfolio?

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 4,550,748 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $995.79 Million, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The DNN stock price is -47.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 75.61% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.14 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.21 Million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the DNN stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved 90.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) have changed -2.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +15.7%.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.4% with a share float percentage of 17.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 18.25 Million shares worth more than $19.89 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd held 2.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 16.61 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.1 Million and represent 2.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 20388293 shares of worth $25.49 Million while later fund manager owns 11.78 Million shares of worth $7.75 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.