Why Buy stock in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)?

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 6,276,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.47% during that session. The VIPS stock price is -142.49% off its 52-week high price of $46 and 21.61% above the 52-week low of $14.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Despite being -0.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the VIPS stock price touched $20.70- or saw a rise of 8.36%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have moved -32.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have changed -20.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.58%, compared to -19% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.6% and 9.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.61 Billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.16 Billion for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.6 Billion and $3.56 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28% for the current quarter and 16.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +45% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.95%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.26% with a share float percentage of 64.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 540 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 44.56 Million shares worth more than $1.25 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.64 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $580.32 Million and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.94% shares in the company for having 5716683 shares of worth $156.75 Million while later fund manager owns 5.6 Million shares of worth $153.52 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.