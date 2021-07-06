Why Buy stock in Progenity, Inc. (PROG)?

The consensus among analysts is that Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.52% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +272.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -37.89% from the levels at last check today.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Progenity, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.19%, compared to 16.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.9% and 42.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.45 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.27 Million and $25.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.4% for the current quarter and -44.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -38.3%.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.36% with a share float percentage of 116.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progenity, Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Athyrium Capital Management, LP with over 27.03 Million shares worth more than $128.67 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Athyrium Capital Management, LP held 34.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.54 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.14 Million and represent 8.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 328143 shares of worth $1.56 Million while later fund manager owns 308.34 Thousand shares of worth $1.47 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.4% of company’s outstanding stock.