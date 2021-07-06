Why Buy stock in Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI)?

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,006,513 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $139.84 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -4.97% during that session. The AEI stock price is -451.22% off its 52-week high price of $29.49 and 36.45% above the 52-week low of $3.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) trade information

Despite being -4.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the AEI stock price touched $6.28-1 or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, Alset EHome International Inc. shares have moved -10.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) have changed 10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 400.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 102.11.

Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +35.3%.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 167.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.12% with a share float percentage of -16.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alset EHome International Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.29 Thousand shares worth more than $419.86 Thousand. As of March 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 32.39 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $374.79 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 15242 shares of worth $62.03 Thousand while later fund manager owns 10.04 Thousand shares of worth $116.16 Thousand as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.