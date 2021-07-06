When is Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) going to be good investment? – Marketing Sentinel
When is Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) going to be good investment?

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 10,075,766 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $133.24 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.29% during that session. The VISL stock price is -82.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 62.12% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Despite being -2.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jul 06 when the VISL stock price touched $3.44-1 or saw a rise of 14.88%. Year-to-date, Vislink Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 121.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) have changed 13.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1947.78% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $60 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +1947.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1947.78% from the levels at last check today.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.73 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.42 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.2% for the current quarter and -33.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +90.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

