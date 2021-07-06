When is Root, Inc. (ROOT) going to be good investment?

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 781,881 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.46 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.73 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.78% during that session. The ROOT stock price is -202.98% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 15.83% above the 52-week low of $8.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Root, Inc. (ROOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Sporting 1.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Jun 29 when the ROOT stock price touched $11.49- or saw a rise of 15.4%. Year-to-date, Root, Inc. shares have moved -38.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) have changed 2.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +208.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.64% from the levels at last check today.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -27.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.5%.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.38% with a share float percentage of 87.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Root, Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 9.26 Million shares worth more than $117.87 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 10.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 9.26 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.87 Million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 1047827 shares of worth $11.29 Million while later fund manager owns 709.05 Thousand shares of worth $9.03 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.