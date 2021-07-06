When is Qudian Inc. (QD) going to be good investment?

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,696,988 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $550.47 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The QD stock price is -75.23% off its 52-week high price of $3.82 and 46.33% above the 52-week low of $1.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qudian Inc. (QD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Qudian Inc. (QD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qudian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.42% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1050% and -36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -67.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.32%.

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.82% with a share float percentage of 34.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qudian Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 5.72 Million shares worth more than $13.05 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 5.62 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.82 Million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 2452856 shares of worth $4.93 Million while later fund manager owns 1.66 Million shares of worth $3.34 Million as of January 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.88% of company’s outstanding stock.