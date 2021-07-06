When is BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) going to be good investment?

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,957,746 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $154.74 Million, closed the last trade at $3.35 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 15.52% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -89.25% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 58.21% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting 15.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Jul 02 when the BLRX stock price touched $3.50-4 or saw a rise of 4.29%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 32.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 22.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 647.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 117.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 288.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +467.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 198.51% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +53.3%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.86% with a share float percentage of 20.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 2.74 Million shares worth more than $7.65 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 5.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 505.12 Thousand shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 Million and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.