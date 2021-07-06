Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) investors to reap big returns again

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has a beta value of 1.9 and has seen 1,947,878 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $572.55 Million, closed the recent trade at $10.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The VTNR stock price is -34.08% off its 52-week high price of $14.32 and 96.25% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 109.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +134.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 59.18% from the levels at last check today.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertex Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1451% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.94%, compared to 6.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 104% and 120% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +61.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.48 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.83 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $21.37 Million and $37.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 150.2% for the current quarter and 44% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -142.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.9% with a share float percentage of 23.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertex Energy, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 2.52 Million shares worth more than $3.55 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 4.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tensile Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 1.5 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.12 Million and represent 2.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1251313 shares of worth $1.76 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $1.64 Million as of March 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.