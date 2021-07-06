Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) investors to reap big returns again

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,741,289 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.08 Billion, closed the recent trade at $118.59 per share which meant it lost -$2.62 on the day or -2.16% during that session. The UPST stock price is -61.81% off its 52-week high price of $191.89 and 80.93% above the 52-week low of $22.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. 25.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Despite being -2.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Jun 30 when the UPST stock price touched $134.38 or saw a rise of 11.99%. Year-to-date, Upstart Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 190.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have changed -27.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $138, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $101 while the price target rests at a high of $190. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +60.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.83% from the levels at last check today.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +169.6%.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.87% with a share float percentage of 66.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upstart Holdings, Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Third Point, LLC with over 13.38 Million shares worth more than $1.72 Billion. As of March 30, 2021, Third Point, LLC held 17.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 5.25 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $676.33 Million and represent 6.82% of shares outstanding.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 703242 shares of worth $76.67 Million while later fund manager owns 641.76 Thousand shares of worth $69.96 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.83% of company’s outstanding stock.