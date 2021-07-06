The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Forecast to gain 79.83% to hit Consensus price target

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 2,935,547 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $868.38 Million, closed the last trade at $7.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.07% during that session. The GEO stock price is -73.77% off its 52-week high price of $12.32 and 30.04% above the 52-week low of $4.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) trade information

Despite being -2.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the GEO stock price touched $7.48-5 or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, The GEO Group, Inc. shares have moved -19.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) have changed 22.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.25 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.36% from current levels.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The GEO Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.76%, compared to 1.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and -25% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $561.18 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $556.43 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $587.83 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -32.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.51% with a share float percentage of 81.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The GEO Group, Inc. having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.79 Million shares worth more than $161.36 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.94 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.22 Million and represent 14.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.26% shares in the company for having 7658536 shares of worth $39.75 Million while later fund manager owns 5.48 Million shares of worth $30.22 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.48% of company’s outstanding stock.