Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK): What is good about stock?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 3,089,647 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -3.61% during that session. The SBLK stock price is -22.64% off its 52-week high price of $25.24 and 71.48% above the 52-week low of $5.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.25.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Despite being -3.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Jun 28 when the SBLK stock price touched $24.13- or saw a rise of 14.71%. Year-to-date, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have moved 133.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have changed 6.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.41% from current levels.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +133.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2982.35%, compared to 11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 757.9% and 435.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +58.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +158%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.2 at a share yield of 5.11%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.54% with a share float percentage of 57.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oaktree Capital Management, LP with over 39.01 Million shares worth more than $572.61 Million. As of March 30, 2021, Oaktree Capital Management, LP held 38.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.47 Million shares as of March 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.01 Million and represent 3.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. As of April 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 1950332 shares of worth $36.33 Million while later fund manager owns 447.45 Thousand shares of worth $8.34 Million as of April 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.